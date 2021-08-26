Resolutions for annual meeting due by October 8

Resolutions to be considered at the 2021 South Carolina Baptist Convention annual meeting are due by midnight on October 8.

Submissions must include your name, address, email address, daytime and cell phone numbers. Please include the name and address of your church.

Resolutions for this year’s annual meeting, Nov. 8–9 at Columbia’s First Baptist Church, should be sent to the Resolutions Committee, c/o Janet Clonts, South Carolina Baptist Convention, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia SC 29210, or emailed to janetclonts@scbaptist.org.