The Importance of Eating, Drinking, and Living for God

Did you know that our bodies were created with an innate ability to heal, regenerate, and fight disease? Did you know God created plants such as nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, and herbs for our healing? Only God could do such a miraculous thing.

I learned this valuable information through the School of Hard Knocks. My quest for wellness began during my father’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease, but my cancer diagnosis prompted me to search deeper. My years of research can be summed up with these words, “It’s important that we eat, drink, and live for the glory of God.”

Health and wellness begins with a strong immune system. A suppressed immune system opens the door for many diseases, including cancer. Likewise, an overactive immune system is behind many autoimmune diseases. Enhancing and strengthening your immune system can help prevent cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, autoimmune/chronic conditions, and also prevent and/or lessen symptoms of any flu or virus. I can choose to promote healing in my body with what I eat, drink, and how I live — or I can sabotage the intricate immune system God has designed to keep me healthy.

First Corinthians 10:31 (NKJV) encourages us in these ways: “Therefore, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.”

Enhancing Our Immune System

Our immune system and every cell, organ, and body system are enhanced by sufficient water. Our lives depend on thousands of chemical reactions designed to take place in our bodies, which are fueled by water — a health-giving elixir that promotes healing.

While you’re reading this article, your body is performing miracles — but those miracles intensify when we engage in deep sleep. A hormone, melatonin, is released during deep sleep. It’s an immune builder and a major cancer fighter. Sleep is a simple way to promote healing.

Exercise promotes healing by increasing our B and T immune killer cells. Movement also enhances every system in our body, including our lymphatic system that “takes out the trash.” It also increases our longevity. A sedentary lifestyle is the new smoking. Movement is a key to living.

In addition, God gave us the bounty of nature to promote healing in our body. Science can now tell us every chemical compound in each fruit, vegetable, nut, seed, and herb God created for our food. Research confirms that the more plants we eat like Daniel’s diet, the less diseases we will have. Why? Because plants contain phytochemicals and antioxidants, which promote healing, fight disease, and complement our DNA. They also contain much-needed fiber, which regulates our digestive system and feeds the good bacteria in our gut.

There are foods that prevent cancer and boost our immune system such as berries, cruciferous vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, etc. Highly processed foods, intemperate alcohol, excessive sugar, and fried foods suppress our immune systems. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends that we increase our daily servings of fruits and vegetables to 8-10 servings due to the rise of chronic diseases in America.

Calming Our Emotions

The way we handle stress and emotions in the trials of our lives can determine our health and wellbeing. When we live under chronic stress, our body releases hormones that can suppress or temporarily shut down our immune response.

God knew this. Paul instructs us in Philippians 4:6-8 to pray about everything, give thanks in all things, and look for “the good things” even in the trials of our lives. Through daily prayer, we are given the opportunity to communicate with God, confess our sins, thank Him for our blessings, focus on “the good things,” and lay our concerns at His feet.

Research shows that people who practice a lifestyle of prayer and gratitude, and dwell on “the good things,” are healthier, heal better, and live longer. These three ways of living promote healing because they calm the emotional brain.

So, what did I do in the middle of a deadly and aggressive cancer journey? I properly hydrated, made deep sleep a priority, exercised daily, and ate nutritious foods. I also prayed more, meditated on God’s Word, and thanked Him for all His blessings. My time in prayer focused me on “the good things” along the way. And what’s good for the cancer patient is good for all of us.

After going through cancer treatments, I’m amazed I’m still here and my body has returned to full health. It’s because God created our bodies to heal and regenerate. But there’s a caveat! We must do the right things to allow our bodies to work as He designed. Instead of suppressing the miraculous immune system God has given us, we need to eat, drink, and live for the glory of God.

— Ginny Dent Brant is a speaker and writer who has battled cancer and served as a counselor, educator, wellness advocate, and adjunct professor. Her triple award-winning book, “Unleash Your God-Given Healing: Eight Steps to Prevent and Survive Cancer,” was written with commentary by an oncologist. For more information, go to www.ginnybrant.com.