Wholly Healthy: The Unsung Hero of the Hospital
When we think about healthcare and hospitals, most people conjure up images of physicians in surgery, or of nurses in scrubs, moving quickly and efficiently between sick patients. Hospitals are filled with many important people — from medical staff to therapists, pharmacists, X-ray and ultrasound technicians, housekeeping, laundry, kitchen staff, and a veritable army of individuals committed to caring for the sick and injured. But one group is often left out of our consideration: the social workers. Behind the scenes, social workers are constantly helping patients and families navigate crises. Whether counseling them in grief or helping plan their discharges to home, arranging rehab or nursing home stays, or getting a homeless patient a meal and a drive to a shelter, social workers are truly the unsung heroes of hospitals.