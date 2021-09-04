Churches encouraged to #FillTheTank on Sept. 12

The annual Southern Baptist emphasis on baptism is coming up Sept. 12, and the North American Mission Board is encouraging churches to celebrate by baptizing new believers who have recently made professions of faith.

“Our theme for Baptism Sunday is ‘Fill the Tank,’” said Johnny Hunt, NAMB’s senior vice president for evangelism and leadership. “We want churches to fill their baptismal tanks so those who have trusted Jesus for salvation are able to follow Christ’s example and obey the command to be baptized that Sunday.”

NAMB’s evangelism team has produced resources to help a church plan for Baptism Sunday along with evangelism resources that help train church members to share the hope of the gospel.

“Our aim is to encourage pastors and churches to make much of Jesus on Sept. 12 and encourage those who have been born again to follow through in believer’s baptism,” Hunt said.

Baptism Sunday provides an opportunity for Southern Baptists to remind one another about the need to reach their communities, share the gospel and call new believers to follow through in believer’s baptism.