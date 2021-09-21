Churches, pastors seek help in recovery from Hurricane Ida

Louisiana Baptist Convention leaders are asking their larger Southern Baptist family to pray for and partner with congregations who have been devastated by Hurricane Ida.

The storm wreaked havoc in New Orleans, but also caused severe damage in Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, South Lafourche, Larose, Laplace and many more small communities. Just among Louisiana Baptists, 91 churches were seriously affected, with 22 experiencing catastrophic losses. At least 85 pastors are facing significant personal property replacement costs for cars, homes and belongings, according to Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief reports.

Steve Horn, Louisiana Baptist Convention executive director, told the Baptist Message that these churches and pastors “have a tough path ahead.”

“Some of these churches do not have the resources to carry wind and hail coverage on their property because it is so expensive near the coastal areas,” he said. “Therefore, they don’t have insurance funds to repair and restore their churches.” Horn added that many of these churches and pastors are still ministering to and assisting others even as they are recovering.

He called on individuals and congregations “to be the hands and feet of Jesus” by helping “with financial assistance, cleaning supplies, building materials, and so much more.”

“They also need people who will take the time to travel and work hand in hand with them to rebuild what was lost,” he said. “Along the way, we can love on, encourage and share the gospel with their friends and neighbors who need our help right now, too.”

Horn referred interested individuals and congregations to two websites: