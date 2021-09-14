In new book, author shares prayer-poems from cancer experience

A cancer diagnosis in March 2018 prompted Douglas Wyant to write the prayer-poems collected in “A Pilgrim’s Prayers.” His short, sincere prayers were written in response to the Scripture he read during his recuperation from surgery and chemotherapy. Here is a sample prayer request:

Rescue Me

O Lord, I cry out to you

from the depths of despair.

Have mercy on me, Lord.

Have mercy on me.

Lift me out of this dark pit,

set my feet on solid ground,

and steady me, Lord,

as we walk along together.

Wyant says, “I hope ‘A Pilgrim’s Prayers’ will encourage my fellow pilgrims in their walk with the Lord, especially through adverse circumstances.”

Although Wyant has been writing for more than 50 years (his first story was published in Home Life in 1966), “A Pilgrim’s Prayers” is his first book.

“A Pilgrim’s Prayers” (Courier Publishing, 94 pages, $9.95) is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To order in bulk (10 or more copies), contact Courier Publishing at 864-232-8736.