Letter: Thanks for recognizing social workers

I wanted to express my appreciate for an article in the August 2021 edition of The Baptist Courier, “The Unsung Hero of the Hospital” by Edwin Leap, M.D.

I have spent most of my career in hospice social work and counseling, and his thoughtful reflections about the role of the medical social worker are so accurate. It takes a team to attend to the many needs of patients and their families, and the most effective social workers have reliable and skilled professionals around them.

Most social work duties happen behind the scenes: finding resources, making telephone calls, coordinating equipment deliveries, and other tasks. The nurses and medical staff are often more visible and portray the health care profession to the public. It is gratifying to be noticed and commended for the good work we do.

Thank you to The Baptist Courier and Dr. Leap for bringing this recognition to our profession.

— Julie Turner

Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center