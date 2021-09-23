Obituary: Bob Miller

Robert “Bob” Marion Miller, 87, of Greenwood, died Sept. 12, 2021.

A native of Greenville, he was a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of North Greenville University, Furman University, and Luther Rice Seminary.

He served as pastor of several Baptist churches during his ministry, including Cedar Grove, Fountain Inn; Franklin, Greer; Eastview; and Woodfields, Greenwood, where he retired after 19 years of service. He later served several churches as interim pastor. He was a moderator of several Baptist associations, served on the Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and was a trustee of North Greenville University. He was a member of Harris Baptist Church, Greenwood, at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Opal Hall Miller; two sons; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Zachary Doc Miller; a son, Rev. Mark Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Ruby Louise Snider.