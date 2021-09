J.B. Redd, 92, of Canton, Ga., died Sept. 9, 2021.

A native of Vaucluse, he served in the Navy and was a minister for 58 years. He retired from Providence Baptist Church, Hodges, in 1994 and served as interim pastor at several churches, including Vaucluse First Baptist and Philippi Baptist, in Johnston.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joyce Finley Redd, and one daughter.