Obituary: Willie Ray Patterson

Willie Ray Patterson, 82, of Laurens, died Aug. 30, 2021.

A native of Anderson County, he was a graduate of Anderson College, Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He retired from Shiloh Baptist Church in Seneca after many years of pastoral service and was a member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church in Greenwood at the time of his death.

Survivors include one son, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Louise Holland Patterson, and a daughter, Cara Angela Patterson.