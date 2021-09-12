Pastor pens 7 keys to John’s Gospel

The number seven is significant to John, the beloved disciple, in helping structure his gospel, Nashville pastor Ken Clayton details in his new book, “7/7: The Key to Understanding the Gospel of John.”

Tennessee Baptist editor Lonnie Wilkey describes Clayton’s new book as “must-reading for all Christians, but especially new believers.”

“For nearly 25 years I had the honor and privilege of calling Dr. Ken Clayton — or ‘Bro. Ken,’ as he is more commonly known by those who love and admire him — ‘pastor and friend,’” Wilkey says. “Bro. Ken had the unique ability to preach God’s Word in a simple manner that left you feeling like you had walked out of a Bible class. You learned fresh insights while at the same hearing the biblical truth that the gospel of Jesus Christ is available to all who believe in Him, ask for forgiveness, and repent of their sins.”

Clayton’s book is divided into seven themes found in John, “thus making it an easy-to-read, yet thorough examination” of John’s gospel, Wilkey observes.

After identifying the seven themes that John uses to develop the rest of his account of Jesus’ life and ministry, Clayton’s book elaborates on how John focuses on seven days in the first week of Jesus’ public ministry; records seven signs pointing to the truth that Jesus is the Son of God; spotlights the seven “I Am who I Am” sayings; offers seven testimonies of those who encountered Jesus; and describes seven events and teachings of Jesus during His last week of earthly ministry. The gospel concludes with seven significant events after the resurrection of Jesus, Clayton explains.

All of these sevens, Clayton emphasizes, are intended for a single purpose: “That you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name” (John 20:30-31).

Beyond his intriguing way of organizing the book, Clayton possesses “the warm heart of a pastor,” observes Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary professor Richard Ross. “Warmth plus scholarship makes this book enjoyable, readable, and relevant to personal discipleship,” Ross adds.

“7/7: The Key to Understanding the Gospel of John” (Courier Publishing, 218 pages, $9.95) is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.