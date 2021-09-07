President’s Perspective: I Miss My Church
Not too long ago, I was in a Bible study with a group from outside my church when a lady asked, “Tell us how we can pray for you?” I asked for the usual: health and strength, wisdom to lead my family, church, and the convention well, and a few million dollars. Then I paused and said: “Pray that I’ll stay encouraged. I miss my church.” It wasn’t the first time I’ve shared that prayer request, but it was the first time I’ve shared it with people I just met! It was on my heart that day. I’ve missed the energy and the fellowship our church had before COVID hit, but I missed it from the perspective of missing something that I knew would be coming back soon. I was hopeful.