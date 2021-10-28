2021 Week of Prayer and Lottie Moon resources now available

Downloadable resources for this year’s Week of Prayer (Nov. 28-Dec. 5) and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering are available on the International Mission Board’s website. In addition to stories, full-color photos, and videos, IMB is offering social media graphics, promotional materials, presentation graphics, posters, display banners and bulletin inserts.

This year, IMB will also provide a children’s video and activity page for each day of the Week of Prayer. These resources are designed to invite children to actively participate in the task of praying for missionaries and to raise their awareness of God’s work around the world.

Resources are designed to unite individuals and churches in prayer and in meeting this year’s $185 million LMCO goal. The goal is an increase from the 2020 goal and is in keeping with one of IMB’s 2025 targets to increase giving to the IMB by 6 percent annually.

IMB President Paul Chitwood said in recent years about half of Southern Baptist churches gave to missions through the Lottie Moon offering. He hopes to see that number increase as more churches feel connected to missionaries and understand the urgent need to reach the nations with the gospel.

Materials for LMCO and for the Week of Prayer are provided in English, Korean, Spanish and Chinese.

Find all resources at imb.org/lmco and imb.org/weekofprayer.