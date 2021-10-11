Baptist Foundation recognizes Roy McCall for benevolent giving

The 2021 recipient of the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina’s Dr. Lonnie H. Shull Jr. Legacy Award is Peter LeRoy “Roy” McCall Jr. The award is given annually to a friend of the Foundation who has demonstrated leadership in legacy giving.

“Mr. Roy, his brothers, and his parents have long been generous toward South Carolina Baptist Convention causes,” said Nathan McCarthy, Foundation president and CEO. “Through their legacy giving, which began in 1967, almost every South Carolina Baptist institution has been generously impacted and will continue to receive financial support from the McCall family until Jesus returns.”

The McCall family has been part of the fabric of the Hartsville and Society Hill communities for generations. After graduating from Clemson University with a degree in agronomy, Roy McCall returned to his community and has enjoyed farming throughout his life. At 91, he continues to show interest in local farmers, is active in the community, and is still involved in West Hartsville Baptist Church, where he is a member.

“Through their faith in the Lord and His provision, McCall and his family members who have gone before him have chosen to continue their generosity after their lifetimes so that, for many years to come, the ministries they support will have resources to share the love of Jesus to future generations,” McCarthy said.