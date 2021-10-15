Comic Belief: Random Pounding
We all come from the Adams family. Our family inheritance is our “earth suit” with its selfish nature. We are simply vessels of clay. As it ages, clay cracks, crumbles and disintegrates. We have also inherited a world that is cracking, disintegrating, corroding and falling apart. We inhabit a world that is moving in a completely different direction from what God has planned. This world has a magnetic-like influence on us. If you are not making a conscious effort to stay out of its influence, you will be pulled in, and, before you realize it, stuck to the magnet. Because of this downward pull, we need to constantly look to God’s Word to keep us focused. Many years ago, the author of “The Robe,” Lloyd C. Douglas, was a university student living in a boarding house. Downstairs on the first floor was an elderly, retired music teacher who was infirmed and unable to leave the apartment. Douglas said that every morning they had a ritual. Douglas went down the steps, opened the old man’s door and asked, “Well, what’s the good news?” The old man picked up his tuning fork, tapped it on the side of the wheelchair and said, “That’s middle C! It was middle C yesterday, it will be middle C tomorrow; it will be middle C a thousand years from now. The tenor upstairs sings flat, the piano across the hall is out of tune, but, my friend, that is middle C!” We need a standard that never changes.