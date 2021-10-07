Fowler serves as first Adams intern with The Courier

Sydney Fowler, a senior communications student at Anderson University, recently completed a summer internship with The Baptist Courier.

While The Courier has had several student interns previously, Sydney was the first selected through the Bill & Shirley Adams Internship program, which was initiated in 2019. As an intern, she was involved in writing feature stories, producing video segments for the magazine and Courier Tours, updating the magazine’s website, and creating social media posts.

“Sydney did an outstanding job for us during her internship,” said Courier editor Rudy Gray. “Whether it was writing, editing, or working on videos, she demonstrated both Christian commitment and a willingness to learn new things.”

As part of the internship’s application process, Sydney stated, “I would like to intern with The Courier because I think its mission of educating Baptists to better execute the Great Commission is very unique and necessary. In order to better be able to spread the Word, we need to be aware of what is going on both within the church and throughout the nation and world.

“Working with The Courier would give me the opportunity to hone not only my social media and writing skills, but also to continue developing my walk with Christ and learning how to implement His teachings into my work,” she added.

A member of First Baptist Church of Simpsonville, she is the daughter of Craig and Melissa Fowler. While at school, she attends Oakwood Baptist Church in Anderson.

In recommending her for the internship, Joseph Bennett, Honduras field director for the Baptist Medical & Dental Mission International, wrote, “As Sydney’s former student pastor, I observed her always displaying a high degree of integrity, responsibility and ambition. She is a leader rather than a follower. In addition to her excellent scholastic accomplishments, she has proven herself as one who really loves the Lord and strives to follow His commandments.”

With minors in political science and marketing, Sydney served as the president of Anderson University’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter for the 2020-21 school year.

Applications for future Adams internships are available on The Courier’s website.

— By Todd Deaton