Legislative Update: Supreme Court actions in Washington and Columbia

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * American Express Discover MasterCard Visa Supported Credit Cards: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa Card Number Month 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 Expiration Date Security Code Cardholder Name

In the world of geology, tectonic shifts are major geological events that happen outside of our view but often bring about momentous change to the physical landscape. In the world of politics, metaphoric tectonic shifts are rare, but there have been several that have occurred in 2021. Earlier this year, the United States Supreme Court announced it will review the constitutionality of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This case involves a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks, which is well before the viability standard of 22-24 weeks established by Roe v. Wade. In announcing it will take the case, the Court stated their interest involves the question of viability — specifically, should a state be allowed to ban abortions before the current accepted standard of viability. What are the possible outcomes in this case? The current conservative makeup of the Court (5-3 conservative, with Roberts as the new swing vote) could mean the end of Roe v. Wade, with the Court sending the question of abortion back to the states. If that happens, South Carolina, in passing the Heartbeat Bill, linked viability to the detection of a heartbeat. This means the viability standard would be set as early as six weeks! Since most women don’t know they are pregnant at six weeks, the vast majority of abortions in South Carolina would be against the law. Even if the Court lands somewhere short of overturning Roe v. Wade in its entirety, any change in the viability standard would spell the beginning of the end for Roe. Some liberal writers are now admitting that pro-life groups who backed laws focusing on viability standards may have found the Achilles heel of Roe v. Wade. Whatever the outcome, this case has the potential to shift the national landscape on the life issue in a very positive direction.