Lifeway donates 1,000 Bibles to children at U.S.-Mexico border

Immigrants who are detained at the U.S.-Mexico border face many needs — the greatest of which is perhaps hope. Lifeway Christian Resources was recently able to partner with a North American Mission Board church plant to send 1,000 Spanish Bibles to displaced children at the border.

“I’m incredibly grateful Lifeway had the opportunity to partner with our friends at NAMB to supply Spanish Bibles to children and families at the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Ben Mandrell, Lifeway president and CEO. “The gospel of Jesus Christ is the most powerful message of hope that exists in the world, and we know His Word never returns void.”

Lifeway was made aware of the need for Bibles by Felix Cabrera, senior director of NAMB’s Send Network Español, who had been in contact with Brandon Hembree, lead pastor of Impact Church in Virginia. Impact Church has a sister church near the border in El Paso, Texas, that regularly ministers to immigrants in detention centers.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Lifeway, for your gospel-centered generosity. Because of your mission and love for Christ, we were able to provide God’s Word to thousands of displaced people in our own backyard,” Hembree said.