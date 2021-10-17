Outside the Walls: Answering the ‘All Call’
It started out as a normal day. Genelle sat down at her desk and began to get to work, when the unimaginable happened. A plane, hijacked by terrorists, flew into the World Trade Center where she worked on the 64th floor. She began to evacuate. When she reached the 13th floor, she bent over to take off her shoes, and at that moment the tower collapsed. She was completely trapped and could not see the light of day. She heard the faint cries of others that would soon go silent. Genelle cried out to God to save her, but she was lost in the rubble.