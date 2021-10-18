Wholly Healthy: COVID Prayers
I write this month to call my readers to action. I sat in our church service on Sunday at LifePoint Church in Seneca, as Pastor Blake Pitts urged us to a deeper life of desperate prayer. I realized how many people in my world need just that. As the pandemic still burns through the population, we seem to be a nation at war. We are at war over vaccinations, restrictions and alternative therapies. Right and left argue over the role of government and over who can be trusted to give guidance to the populace. The church itself is home to many of these disagreements, as there is no small amount of skepticism among Christians.