Wofford and Catherine Caughman recently retired after 19 years of ministry at Southside Baptist Church of Gaffney. The church had a reception honoring the Caughmans on Aug. 29. This was the second time for the Caughmans at Southside, as they served from 1993 to 1996 as pastor and music director and returned in 2002. They plan to remain in the Gaffney area, where Wofford hopes to be involved in transitional ministry and church revitalization projects.