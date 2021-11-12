Comic Belief: What’s The Point?

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * American Express Discover MasterCard Visa Supported Credit Cards: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa Card Number Month 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 Expiration Date Security Code Cardholder Name

An article in Psychology Today described a man who committed three hours a day for 10 years to finding something wrong with everything. He then either wrote or talked to someone to complain about what was wrong. He did that for 10 years of his life. Psychology Today concluded that his only accomplishment was to make himself miserable for 10 years. That’s life, isn’t it? There are many things that can’t be changed, many possessions we want, or accomplishments we may not achieve — but if we spend our lives trying, we will be miserable. A man said that if he just had $100, he would be happy. A friend overheard his comment and gave him $100. He then said that he wished he had asked for $200. Satisfaction comes from within. A.W. Tozer said that gratitude is an offering precious in the sight of God, and it is one that the poorest of us can make, which makes us much richer.