Comic Belief: What’s The Point?
An article in Psychology Today described a man who committed three hours a day for 10 years to finding something wrong with everything. He then either wrote or talked to someone to complain about what was wrong. He did that for 10 years of his life. Psychology Today concluded that his only accomplishment was to make himself miserable for 10 years. That’s life, isn’t it? There are many things that can’t be changed, many possessions we want, or accomplishments we may not achieve — but if we spend our lives trying, we will be miserable. A man said that if he just had $100, he would be happy. A friend overheard his comment and gave him $100. He then said that he wished he had asked for $200. Satisfaction comes from within. A.W. Tozer said that gratitude is an offering precious in the sight of God, and it is one that the poorest of us can make, which makes us much richer.