Editor’s Word: Thankful for Thanksgiving
With all the turbulent things going on in our denomination and the world, I am thankful for this Thanksgiving season. However, Thanksgiving, like other events dating back to the early years of America, is a target for the cancel culture. To be “woke” is to be alert to injustice and discrimination. Sounds logical enough, except “wokeness” en masse — particularly related to social networks — gives a voice to cancel culture. When someone is cancelled, he or she may not simply be exposed for some belief or action, they may also experience harm, harassment, persecution, and hatred. A person could lose a job or a position simply because a group, influenced by a so-called enlightened view, may decide they deserved to be punished.