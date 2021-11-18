LMCO total exceeds goal, reflects commitment to be a Great Commission people

As the International Mission Board closes the 2020-21 financial books, it expects to report a Lottie Moon Christmas Offering total of $177.6 million. This total includes $14.9 million received for specific Lottie projects (often called Lottie Moon challenge or Lottie giving projects) and exceeds the $175 million offering goal set in partnership with Woman’s Missionary Union.

IMB also received $96.8 million from the Cooperative Program for 2020-21, which, combined with other sources, made it the best financial year in its 176-year history.

“This total reflects the unending commitment of Southern Baptists to be a Great Commission people,” IMB President Paul Chitwood said. “Together we are reaching the nations and advancing a kingdom message that Jesus saves.

“In a year where the world continued to be plagued by a pandemic, natural disasters, wars and division, we did not back down.” Chitwood said.

He also expressed his thankfulness for Woman’s Missionary Union. Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer of national WMU, and teams of WMU members and mission partners wrote thousands of handwritten notes to churches who were not participating in the offering.