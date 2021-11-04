Obituary: Andy Bass

James Anderson “Andy” Bass Jr., 85, of Greenville, died Sept. 30, 2021.

A native of Rock Hill, he graduated from Furman University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. After graduation in 1960, he became associate pastor at First Baptist Church, Mobile, Ala. He later served as pastor of First Baptist, Newberry; Thomas Memorial, Bennettsville; and First Baptist, Conway. After retirement, he served several interim pastorates, and was pastor at Beulah Baptist Church, Loris, until 2011.

He was active as both a community and a denominational leader, serving as moderator of several Baptist associations, on the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and as chairman of The Baptist Courier board of trustees.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beverly Graham Bass, three children and five grandchildren.