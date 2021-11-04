Obituary: Dale Roach

Johnnie Dale Roach, 60, of Moore, died Oct. 9, 2021.

Born in Rutherford County, N.C., he was a graduate of Gardner-Webb University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He was senior pastor for five and a half years at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Moore, and also served churches in North and South Carolina for 40 years as youth, associate and senior pastor. He was director of missions for Moriah Baptist Association for seven years.

Survivors include his wife, Shelley Rushing Roach, three children and two grandchildren.