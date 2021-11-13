Outside the Walls: Potluck — How Will We Be Known?
I work out with a group of middle-aged men who are reliving their glory days. Whenever a new member joins us, we give them a nickname to help us remember something about them. When they gave me my nickname, I told them that I worked with church leaders to help them advance the Great Commission. They began to brainstorm names such as Moses, Joshua, and Rev. Then one of them asked me what denomination. When I said Baptist, in unison they all said, “Potluck!”