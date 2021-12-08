Lancaster pastor, music director record Christmas album

Rhett and Tracey Wilson of Lancaster recently released a new Christmas album called “Ring Those Bells.” Recorded at the Daywind Studios in Hendersonville, Tenn., the album features old Christmas favorites, such as “White Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” and “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” as well as some new ones, like “Circle of Love” and “Joseph.”

This is the third album recorded by the Wilsons. In 2007, they released “Lead Me On,” a collection of popular Christian music hits, and “Offered Praises,” a compilation of all-original songs written by Rhett, in 2008. All three albums are available for purchase at their site: www.rhettwilson.org.

Rhett works as senior writer for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte, N.C., and as a transitional pastor at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Lancaster, S.C. Tracey serves as the director of music ministries at Covenant Baptist Church in Lancaster.

The Wilsons will perform a Christmas concert at Covenant Baptist Church on Sunday evening, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.