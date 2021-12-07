Legislative Update: Protecting Our Values Means Participating in the Process
Speaking at the dedication ceremony for the National Archives Building in 1952, President Harry Truman, referring to the Constitution and the Bill or Rights, said, “We find it hard to believe that liberty could ever be lost in this country. It can be lost, and it will be, if the time ever comes when these documents are regarded not as the supreme expression of our profound belief, but merely as curiosities in glass cases.” It has been almost 70 years since Truman spoke these words. I wonder, if he were alive today, would he conclude that our liberties have eroded to the point that our founding documents are now nothing more than “curiosities in glass cases”? What would his level of incredulity be if he knew the National Archives now include “trigger warnings” against the potentially harmful language of our founding documents?