Pastors Conference announces speakers in music video

Matt Henslee, president of the 2022 Southern Baptist Convention Pastors Conference, has come up with a fun and creative way to introduce the 12 pastors scheduled to speak at the conference. The video announcement, titled “The 12 Days of Pastors,” is set to the tune of, you guessed it, “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Written by Aaron Ledford and James Cheesman, with help from Kyle Bueermann, the music video was recorded by Hensley and Cheesman, worship pastor of First Baptist Church, Farmersville, Texas. Hensley is associational mission strategist for Collin Baptist Association in Texas.

The list of pastors speaking at the Pastors Conference stretches across a variety of backgrounds, from small congregations to megachurches and combat veteran to former Division I college football player. The Pastors’ Conference will be held June 12-13 prior to the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting.

The music video was released on the SBCPC Facebook page on Thursday morning, Dec. 9, at 8:30 a.m. Here’s the Facebook link: https://fb.watch/9NNQJc0QjO/