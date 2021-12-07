Sexual abuse task force provides update, says Guidepost making ‘significant progress’

The sexual abuse task force investigating the potential mishandling of sexual abuse claims by the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee gave an update on its website Nov. 11. The task force is partnering with Guidepost Solutions to conduct the third-party investigation.

According to the update, Guidepost has requested relevant documents from the SBC EC and has “received and reviewed relevant materials provided on a rolling basis.” Document requests and production will be ongoing throughout the investigation.

Guidepost also says it has “received and reviewed relevant documents and other information from independent sources, including survivors and witnesses,” and has conducted “numerous interviews with survivors, witnesses, and current and former SBC EC members and staff” since the contract between the task force and Guidepost was signed on Oct. 5.

The group says they will not proactively reach out directly to abuse survivors in an attempt “to avoid re-traumatization.” Instead, they have established a website and email address for survivors to contact them.

The task force says Guidepost has made significant process in the first six weeks of its investigation.

Messengers to the 2021 SBC annual meeting voted for an independent, third-party investigation of the EC to take place and for the results to be reported 30 days prior to the 2022 SBC annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif. The 2022 SBC annual meeting is scheduled for June 14-15.