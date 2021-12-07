Southern Baptist promoted to Air Force Chief of Chaplains

Chaplain Brigadier General Randall E. Kitchens received a promotion after the unanimous consent of the United States Senate Armed Services Committee on Oct. 28. Roughly one year after being named deputy chief of chaplains for the Air Force, Kitchens was confirmed to become the Air Force’s next chief of chaplains, achieving the rank of major general.

In his role, Kitchens will establish guidance and provide advice on religious and moral matters that affect Air and Space Force personnel. Kitchens is also responsible for establishing “effective programs to meet the religious needs of airmen, guardians and their dependents,” according to the job description on the U.S. Air Force website.

Kitchens will now lead the Department of the Air Force Chaplain Corps, which is made up of approximately 2,200 chaplains and religious affairs airmen who serve in both active duty and reserve roles. He will also continue serving as a member of the Armed Forces Chaplains Board, providing insight to the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff on matters related to religion, ethics and quality-of-life.