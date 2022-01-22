22 S.C. students receive Southeastern Seminary degrees

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary held commencement exercises Dec. 10, with 237 students graduating from its college, graduate, and advanced degree programs. The students with South Carolina ties include:

Master of Arts in Christian Studies — Heather Merritt DuBose, Sumter; Ashley Nicole Merck, Easley; Matthew Edward Vaughan, Lexington; Robert Charles Williams III, Lyman.

Master of Arts in Church Revitalization — Taylor Micah Clyde, Goose Creek; Matthew Lynn Waycaster, Duncan.

Master of Divinity with Advanced Standing — Garner Lemuel Brooks, Inman; Andrew David Hankins, Spartanburg.

Master of Divinity with Christian Ministry — Stephen Bryan Ayer, Charleston; Stephen Daniel Forrester, Greenville; Charles Kent Hartsell Jr., Taylors; Matthew Stephen Phillips, Blythewood; Abraham Jared Stratton, Taylors.

Master of Divinity with International Church Planting — Erin Annette Pitts, Leesville.

Master of Divinity with Missiology — Brandon Alan Misamore, Greenville.

Master of Divinity with Preaching and Pastoral Ministry — Walter Gregg III, Florence.

Master of Theology — Parks Miller Edwards, Greenville; Dennis Clayton Jones, Gaffney; Timothy Ryan Stokes, Columbia.

Doctor of Ministry — Bradley Lyle Baugham, Mauldin; Benjamin Evan Hutson, Nichols.

Doctor of Philosophy — David Benson Kiehn, Rock Hill.

