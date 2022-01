Members of Gaston First Baptist Church delivered “baskets of thanks and love” and full fruit baskets to more than 20 homebound members in November, an outreach planned by Hannah McGill, fiancée of Pastor Brady Henderson.

Pictured are Hannah and Pastor Brady as they visit Lucy Mae Sturkie Gantt, the church’s oldest member at 98. Also pictured are Lureen Marks and Harold Lucas, receiving a basket from Terry Pound.