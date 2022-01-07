Mesenbourg serves as fall intern at The Courier

Makena Mesenbourg, a junior communications and political science student at Anderson University, recently completed a fall semester internship with The Baptist Courier.

Makena is the second intern to be selected through the Bill and Shirley Adams Internship program. As an intern, she engaged in writing feature stories, producing and editing videos, creating social media posts, and updating The Courier’s website.

“Makena’s teachable attitude and kind manner made her a blessing in our work environment,” said Courier editor Rudy Gray. “We are grateful for the time she spent with us.”

During the internship application process, Makena stated that “working for The Courier would give me experience in the digital media and communications field, as well as giving me the ability to exercise my faith in a work environment.”

As a member of James Island Christian Church in Charleston, she is the daughter of Heather and Jonathan Mesenbourg. When at college, Makena attends Hope Fellowship Church in Anderson.

Walker Maginnis, associate pastor of First Baptist Church in Charleston, wrote in a recommendation for Makena, “During her time as a student at First Baptist School, she was a dedicated and hardworking student who represented Christ in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in the community.”

Makena is an active example of a leader in her school and church, as she serves as a college ambassador for Anderson University as well as a children’s leader for Hope Fellowship.

Applications for future Adams internships are available on The Courier’s website.