Charles Richard Hall, 82, of Spartanburg, died Dec. 28, 2021.

A native of Spartanburg, he served in the US Army, and graduated from North Greenville University and Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute. He was pastor of Baptist churches in North Carolina and South Carolina, including Thompson Chapel, Cowpens; Reidville First; and Davis Memorial, Spartanburg.

Survivors include four children and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne Graves Hall.