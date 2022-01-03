Obituary: Flynn Harrell

Flynn Thomas Harrell, 87, of Columbia, died July 8, 2021.

Born in Columbia, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and received honorary degrees from Charleston Southern University and Furman University.

He served two years in the U.S. Army, 21 years as the first business/financial officer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and 11 years as an executive assistant to Attorney General Travis Medlock. He served on the board of Southern Mutual Church Insurance Company for many years.

He was active in denominational life, serving as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and frequently speaking at churches throughout the state.

He served on the City of Columbia Planning Commission and was appointed by Gov. Riley to chair his Task Force on Critical Human Needs, by Gov. Hodges to serve on the State Ethics Commission, and by Gov. Haley to serve on the Ethics Reform Commission.

He served on the board of visitors of the Wake Forest University Divinity School and Charleston Southern University. He received the Taylor/Rubin Humanitarian of the Year award as well as the Ecumenism Award of the Christian Action Council.

Always interested in history, he had been president of both the Southern Baptist and the South Carolina Baptist Historical Societies and the University of South Caroliniana Society. He was also a former member of the Palmetto Club.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Anne Turner Harrell, two children and five grandchildren.