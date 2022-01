Clinton Eugene “Gene” Burdette, 95, of Laurens, died Nov. 25, 2021.

Born in Pendleton, he was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and attended Anderson College and Erskine College. He served several churches during his 52 years as a Baptist minister, and retired from LaFrance First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Sanders Burdette; and a daughter, Paulette Aycock.