Obituary: Kenneth William Kelly

Kenneth William Kelly, 68, of Chapin, died Dec. 17, 2021.

He was a native of Anderson and was a graduate of Clemson University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as student mobilization leader for Campus Crusade for Christ at Clemson, where he was called into the ministry. He first served as a pastor in Texas, and later became pastor at Chapin Baptist Church, where he served for 24 years. He and his son went on to serve as pastors at Refuge Church, Chapin.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Bishop Kelly, three sons and four grandchildren.