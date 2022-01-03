Obituary: Pat Baughman

Patrick Lee Baughman, 86, of Columbia, died Aug. 4, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

A native of Columbia, he was a graduate of The Citadel and served in the Army. A successful businessman, he was actively involved in civic and denominational organizations, including the South Carolina Baptist Convention, the Southern Baptist Convention, and many local, national, and foreign mission groups. At age 37, he was elected as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention in 1973 — making him one of only a few laymen to serve in that position, and the youngest at the time of his election. He also served on the board of trustees and later as chairman at Anderson College (now Anderson University). For many years, he was one of the three coordinators of the lay renewal ministry with the South Carolina Baptist Convention. He also served on the Annuity Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and was vice president of philanthropy for South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging.

Survivors include three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Louise Cleland Lightsey Baughman.