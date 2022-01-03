Obituary: Tom Brannon

Thomas J. Brannon, 83, of West Columbia, died Nov. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.

A native of Greer, he made a commitment to full-time Christian service while in high school. He was a graduate of North Greenville Junior College and Furman University, and attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. While in college, he served two summers as a student missionary, and during his time at Furman he was publicity director for the Greenville Rescue Mission. He served for 15 years as director of public relations for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and later was director of communications for the Baptist General Convention of Texas from 1980 until his retirement. He was a member and president of the Baptist Public Relations Association (now Baptist Communicators Association). He was licensed to preach by Holston Creek Baptist Church and served as pastor of Amelia Street Baptist Church, Orangeburg. He and his wife were also active in foreign missions work.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Annette Raines Brannon.