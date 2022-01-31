Obituary: William G. Lewis

William G. Lewis, 79, of Hartsville, died Dec. 17, 2021.

A native of Hartsville, he was a self-employed contractor who owned and operated William Lewis Builders for many years. Soon after accepting Christ as his Savior, he was ordained into the ministry in 1972. A pastor for more than 50 years, he served Baptist churches in West Virginia and South Carolina, including Harris Creek, Society Hill; Palmetto, Patrick; New Hope, Hartsville; David’s Grove, Chesterfield; Red Hill, Bishopville; and was currently serving Wayside Baptist Church, Bishopville, at the time of his death. He remained active in local Southern Baptist associations throughout his ministry.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Cheryl Crowley Lewis, four daughters, nine grandchildren and one foster grandchild, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.