Southern Baptists helping in ‘mammoth’ tornado recovery

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams have been working in the initial phases of rescue and recovery in west and south-central Kentucky. Teams from Kentucky, North Carolina, Missouri and Texas have responded to calls for help.

The death toll for the storms that stretched across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee early Saturday morning, Dec. 11, left more than 70 dead.

Kentucky Baptist Glenn Hickey, incident commander for the site in Mayfield, called the destruction the worst tornado-related damage he’s ever seen. Damage stretched more than 150 miles between Bowling Green and Mayfield.

Hickey said disaster relief crews were providing chainsaw assistance as they help people get to their homes and remove trees from homes. “We have teams going out and tarping where there’s roof damage, trying to protect whatever is left of homes if we can,” he said.

Hickey said for many in Mayfield, though, repair is not an option. “Many houses will be condemned and will have to be completely rebuilt,” he said.

A Southern Baptist Send Relief tractor trailer had made its way on Dec. 14 from Ashland, Ky., to Mayfield and to Mt. Juliet,Tenn., bringing enough roofing material for 480 homes.

Disaster Relief chaplains were also on the ground near the most gruesome sights where survivors’ loss is great.

Vande Slonecker was helping to lead the chaplain team as they assessed the area and made their first contacts with residents.

“Right now, people are having an adrenaline shock. It’s very hard for them to understand what they’re seeing,” she said.

“The reality will set in, and the grief will come,” Slonecker said. “It’s our job to say, ‘Yes, you are going through a very rough time, but God is here, and He sent us to be here with you, holding your hand, helping you through this the best we can.’ ”

— Brandon Porter is associate vice president for convention news at the SBC Executive Committee.