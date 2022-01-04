Three Rivers Association calls Taylors native Travis Kerns as mission strategist

Travis Kerns, a native of Taylors, has been called as mission strategist for the Three Rivers Baptist Association in Taylors. Kerns, a graduate of North Greenville University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, replaces Randy Bradley, who retired to return to the mission field.

Kerns served with the North American Mission Board from 2013 to 2019 as a Send City missionary in Salt Lake City, Utah. His specific area of specialty in his Ph.D. studies was the history, doctrine and practice of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormons). He has published material in that area of study and is a frequent speaker on the subject.

Kerns previously served as a professor at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and associate pastor for missions at Lane Prairie Baptist Church.

His wife, Staci, earned a master of science degree in elementary education and a doctor of education degree in educational leadership. She has been an elementary school teacher and homeschool teacher for their son, Jeremiah, in addition to her work as an adjunct professor for California Baptist University.