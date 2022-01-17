Wholly Healthy: Vulnerable All Around Us
It is appropriate that we, as believers, protect the rights of the unborn. We do this because we recognize that their lives have intrinsic value, in the image of God, as soon as they come into existence at conception. Life itself matters before breath, speech, communication or the other trappings we associate with it. And yet, all around the country are those whose lives also matter and who are almost as helpless as the unborn. They may be infant or senior or anywhere in between. They are those who suffered birth injury with devastating neurological consequences. They are those who endured trauma and who are left paralyzed, unable to talk or move due to accident, assault or the ravages of combat.