11 S.C. students earn degrees from Southern Seminary

Eleven students with ties to South Carolina received degrees from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., in December. The graduates and their hometowns and churches are:

Master of Divinity — Daniel Seay, Landrum, The Church at Blue Ridge, Travelers Rest; Christian Jedidiah Stevens, Camden, Malvern Hill Baptist Church; Kris Kuriger, Spartanburg, Church at The Mill; Mark A. Smith Jr., Boiling Springs, View Church; Matthew Wilson Short, Pickens, Lifepoint Church, Seneca.

Master of Arts — Caroline Elizabeth Davidson, Hanahan, NewSpring Church, Greenville; Joshua Hepner, Watkinsville, Ga., Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Taylors.

Master of Church Music — Brook Alexandria Huggins, Loris, Cane Branch Baptist Church.

Doctor of Ministry — Mark Bordeaux, Taylors, North Hills Church.

Doctor of Educational Ministry — Bobby Massey, Kershaw, First Baptist Church; Thomas Ryan Holtzclaw, Greenville, Monaghan Baptist Church.