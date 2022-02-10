Barker’s Creek celebrates 200 years

Barker’s Creek Baptist Church celebrated its 200th anniversary on Nov. 7, 2021.

Located near Honea Path, the church was started in 1821 by 12 men and 11 women from Little River Baptist Church. They met the first 34 years in a log building across the road from its current location.

Larger, white-frame churches were built in 1855, 1898 and 1924. A new brick sanctuary was completed in 1972, and its old building was bricked and converted into classroom space.

Barker’s Creek was the childhood church of Olin D. Johnston, the 98th governor of South Carolina.

A total of 40 preachers have served the church. The first, Arthur Williams, served 20 years, with no mention of compensation. The first full-time pastor, Tommy Dyar, was called in 1950. More recently were Preston Hall, Broadus Moody, Randy Creamer and Arnold Hiette. Wesley Taylor, the current pastor, will have served 15 years in July.

Currently, eight former members are serving full-time or part-time ministry positions in other churches. Among former members who returned to lead a worship celebration for the 200th homecoming were Matt Shirley, Woolsey Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ga.; Seth Shirley, Grace Community Church, Hilton Head Island; Ryan Boggs, Southside Baptist Church, Honea Path; Joel Cloninger, New Prospect Baptist Church, Anderson; Aaron Taylor, New Prospect Baptist Church, Anderson; Blake Fortner, Crossroads Baptist Church, Easley; and Brandon Hawkins, 1:8 Community Church, Anderson County, who were joined by Max Taylor, Barker’s Creek.

They introduced a new song, “Forever Faithful,” written especially for the 200th celebration by three of the group. The message was given by Matt Shirley, a graduate of Anderson University and Southern Seminary.