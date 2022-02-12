Comic Belief: The Greatest Love

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * American Express Discover MasterCard Visa Supported Credit Cards: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa Card Number Month 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 Expiration Date Security Code Cardholder Name

Most of life is about relationships. In my practice, I spent many hours in marriage counseling. It always surprised me that people paid good money to fight over things that really didn’t matter. I felt more like a referee than a psychologist. Relationships are difficult, especially for men. Last year, my wife said she wanted to go somewhere she has never been before. I took her to the kitchen. She took me to the guest bedroom. Of course, men can always find a guy worse than they are. One man forgot Valentine’s Day, and his wife was quite angry. She told him that the next morning she better find a gift in the driveway that goes from 0 to 175 in six seconds. The next morning, there was a big gift-wrapped box in the driveway. She ran outside and brought the gift into the house. Upon opening it, she found a brand-new bathroom scale.