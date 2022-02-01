Editor’s Word: The Virtue of Waiting
Isaiah 40:31 says, “Yet those who wait for the Lord will gain new strength; They will mount up with wings like eagles, They will run and not get tired, They will walk and not become weary.” Who you wait for is of critical importance, and learning to wait is a necessary second step in that process of obedience. Waiting is an interesting word. It basically means to delay action or remain stationary but in readiness and expectation. It is an experience or state of watchfulness and anticipation. The challenge for all of us who follow Jesus is learning to wait patiently before Him. Unfortunately, few of us do.