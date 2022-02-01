Greer pastor Drew Hines retires from Washington Baptist

Drew Hines, pastor of Washington Baptist Church in Greer, retired Jan. 30. A graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Hines has been a pastor for 42 years, serving five churches. In addition to Washington, where he has served since June 2001, his South Carolina pastorates include Ebenezer Welcome in Landrum, Pleasant Grove in Greer, and Andrews First. He formerly was director of missions for Moriah Baptist Association and director of pastoral ministries for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.